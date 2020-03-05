Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Down 0.1%

Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several analysts recently commented on ELEEF shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.