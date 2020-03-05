South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES) Stock Price Down 17.9%

South Beach Spirits Inc (OTCMKTS:SBES) was down 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 17,103,887 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 22,450,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBES)

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

