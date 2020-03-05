Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) Stock Price Up 12%

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) shares rose 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), approximately 327,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122,864% from the average daily volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The stock has a market cap of $34.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.81.

In other news, insider Stephen Morgan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £369,000 ($485,398.58).

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

