ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 34,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 47,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

