Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading Down 7.1%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), approximately 8,164 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

About Arden Partners (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arden Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arden Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.