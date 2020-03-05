Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 9,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 64,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Starvest Shares Up 5.9%
Starvest Shares Up 5.9%
Jungheinrich Shares Down 8.4%
Jungheinrich Shares Down 8.4%
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital
Cytokinetics Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC
Cytokinetics Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC
Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Materialise to Sell
Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Materialise to Sell
Cellular Biomedicine Group Rating Lowered to Hold at BTIG Research
Cellular Biomedicine Group Rating Lowered to Hold at BTIG Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report