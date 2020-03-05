Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Up 0.1%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 9,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 64,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

