Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Shares Down 6%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 21,756 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 43,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

About Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

