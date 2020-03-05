Touchstar (LON:TST) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Touchstar PLC (LON:TST) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), 43,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,398% from the average session volume of 2,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.23.

About Touchstar (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

