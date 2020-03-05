North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Shares Up 2.8%

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.85 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.67), 160,684 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 458% from the average session volume of 28,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.57).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $397.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

