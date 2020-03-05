Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Stock Price Up 25%

Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) shares rose 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 33,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 97,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

About Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

