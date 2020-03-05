Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.45), approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.28.

About Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI)

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

