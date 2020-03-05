Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Shares Up 1.7%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.15, 12,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 3,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

