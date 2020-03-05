Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Shares Up 5.3%

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), 305,313 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 253,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.60 ($1.09).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

