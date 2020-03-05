Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD)’s share price traded down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 925,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,666,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INQD)

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand.

