Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), 612,913 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 511% from the average session volume of 100,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and a PE ratio of -66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.16.

Ultimate Sports Group Company Profile (LON:USG)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

