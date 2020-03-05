BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00, 734,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 719,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

BioTime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Starvest Shares Up 5.9%
Starvest Shares Up 5.9%
Jungheinrich Shares Down 8.4%
Jungheinrich Shares Down 8.4%
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital
Cytokinetics Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC
Cytokinetics Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC
Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Materialise to Sell
Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Materialise to Sell
Cellular Biomedicine Group Rating Lowered to Hold at BTIG Research
Cellular Biomedicine Group Rating Lowered to Hold at BTIG Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report