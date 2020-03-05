USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 62,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 40,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USNZY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. USINAS SIDERURG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $949.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

