USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 62,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 40,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USNZY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. USINAS SIDERURG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $949.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.95.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for USINAS SIDERURG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USINAS SIDERURG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Starvest Shares Up 5.9%
Starvest Shares Up 5.9%
Jungheinrich Shares Down 8.4%
Jungheinrich Shares Down 8.4%
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital
Cytokinetics Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC
Cytokinetics Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC
Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Materialise to Sell
Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Materialise to Sell
Cellular Biomedicine Group Rating Lowered to Hold at BTIG Research
Cellular Biomedicine Group Rating Lowered to Hold at BTIG Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report