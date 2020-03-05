GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.45 and last traded at $55.45, 3,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 281% from the average session volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

