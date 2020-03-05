Albion Technology and General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading Up 1.3%

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.04), approximately 1,222 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.77.

About Albion Technology and General VCT (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

