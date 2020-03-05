Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,921 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,682% compared to the average volume of 105 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.