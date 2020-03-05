Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,921 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,682% compared to the average volume of 105 put options.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KDP opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
