Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 3/3/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “
  • 2/28/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “
  • 2/28/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/26/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “
  • 2/22/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/29/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/28/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “
  • 1/20/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “
  • 1/18/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 1/14/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “
  • 1/10/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/7/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of CRBP opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corbus Pharmaceuticals
IQIYI – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
IQIYI – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dialog Semiconductor
Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dialog Semiconductor
Analyzing Revolve Group and Its Competitors
Analyzing Revolve Group and Its Competitors
Analyzing First Choice Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares
Analyzing First Choice Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares
Reviewing AU Optronics and Spire
Reviewing AU Optronics and Spire


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report