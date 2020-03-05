Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

2/28/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/18/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/10/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of CRBP opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

