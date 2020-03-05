IQIYI (IQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) recently:

2/29/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – IQIYI had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA to .

1/24/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

1/21/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

IQ opened at $23.93 on Thursday. IQIYI Inc has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Get IQIYI Inc alerts:

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $10,555,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.