Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS: DLGNF) recently:

  • 3/4/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 3/3/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 2/21/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
  • 2/19/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 1/16/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

