Reviewing AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and Spire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Spire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.33 -$641.00 million $0.34 9.12 Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -7.12% -9.96% -4.88% Spire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spire beats AU Optronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.