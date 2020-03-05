Head-To-Head Contrast: CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) versus AmeriServ Financial (OTCMKTS:ASRV)

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and AmeriServ Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB BANCORP INC/SH $72.87 million 1.38 $13.34 million N/A N/A AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 1.06 $6.03 million N/A N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB BANCORP INC/SH 18.31% N/A N/A AmeriServ Financial 9.34% 5.97% 0.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and AmeriServ Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

