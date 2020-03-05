Head to Head Survey: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) & Tianyin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TPIY)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tianyin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 54.39, indicating that its stock price is 5,339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences and Tianyin Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tianyin Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.59%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Tianyin Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Tianyin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Tianyin Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 7,282.43 -$55.18 million ($4.60) -1.31 Tianyin Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tianyin Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catalyst Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Tianyin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences N/A -63.32% -54.75% Tianyin Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing Dalcinonacog alfa, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; CB 2679d-GT, a FIX gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Tianyin Pharmaceutical

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China. Its products address significant medical needs in the therapeutic areas spanning internal medicines, gynecology, hepatology, otolaryngology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, dermatology and pediatrics. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

