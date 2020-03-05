Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) vs. DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and DISCO CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch $61.62 billion 0.69 $2.72 billion N/A N/A DISCO CORP/ADR $1.34 billion 5.55 $259.42 million $1.49 27.78

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has higher revenue and earnings than DISCO CORP/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and DISCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch 4.49% 8.42% 0.86% DISCO CORP/ADR 18.94% 12.07% 10.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and DISCO CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch 0 5 0 0 2.00 DISCO CORP/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Summary

DISCO CORP/ADR beats Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for capital markets, cyber risks, financial lines and risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space, capital partners, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to automated underwriting, capital management, product development, retakaful, and risk management; and health reinsurance products, such as health-strategy, and medical underwriting and business analytics solutions, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO Direkt, ERGO, DKV, D.A.S., and ERV brand names, as well as provides investment fund management services to private and institutional investors. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, it manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. Further, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Additionally, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

