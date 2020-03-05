Analyzing Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Citizens Financial Group (NASDAQ:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Fifth Third Bancorp 1 6 13 0 2.60

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.28, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.70, suggesting a potential upside of 25.94%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 1.68 $1.79 billion $3.84 8.26 Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 1.82 $2.51 billion $2.77 9.09

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Group. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 22.20% 8.75% 1.11% Fifth Third Bancorp 25.65% 10.96% 1.25%

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Citizens Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 1,121 full-service banking centers and 2,419 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.