Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,541,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,092,000 after purchasing an additional 991,498 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,583,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

