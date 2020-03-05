Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €80.88 ($94.04).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

FRA:WAF opened at €82.32 ($95.72) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.10.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

