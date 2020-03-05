Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €80.88 ($94.04).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

FRA:WAF opened at €82.32 ($95.72) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.10.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing Revolve Group and Its Competitors
Analyzing Revolve Group and Its Competitors
Analyzing First Choice Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares
Analyzing First Choice Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares
Reviewing AU Optronics and Spire
Reviewing AU Optronics and Spire
Contrasting Pinterest and GDS
Contrasting Pinterest and GDS
Head-To-Head Contrast: CBB BANCORP INC/SH versus AmeriServ Financial
Head-To-Head Contrast: CBB BANCORP INC/SH versus AmeriServ Financial
Revolve Group versus Jumia Technologies Critical Survey
Revolve Group versus Jumia Technologies Critical Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report