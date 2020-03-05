Financial Survey: Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) vs. Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ottawa Savings Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 2.96 $1.94 million N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp $179.95 million 3.96 $40.24 million $0.78 18.59

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 12.93% 3.78% 0.65% Northfield Bancorp 22.36% 5.71% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.