Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.89. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.