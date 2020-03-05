Reviewing BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & Webster Financial (NASDAQ:WBS)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BOK Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

41.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 22.49% 10.77% 1.22% Webster Financial 26.57% 12.99% 1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 2.32 $500.76 million $7.16 10.19 Webster Financial $1.44 billion 2.42 $382.72 million $4.07 9.33

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BOK Financial and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29 Webster Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38

BOK Financial presently has a consensus target price of $90.86, suggesting a potential upside of 24.55%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $52.42, suggesting a potential upside of 37.97%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Summary

Webster Financial beats BOK Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

