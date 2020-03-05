Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

