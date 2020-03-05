Zacks: Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

