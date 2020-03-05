Morphic (MORF) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Morphic (NASDAQ: MORF) is one of 605 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Morphic to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morphic and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $16.98 million -$43.33 million -6.67 Morphic Competitors $2.19 billion $295.01 million 0.13

Morphic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morphic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic N/A N/A N/A Morphic Competitors -2,433.06% -242.89% -31.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Morphic and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 0 4 0 3.00 Morphic Competitors 6283 16992 33087 1325 2.51

Morphic presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.27%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.81%. Given Morphic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than its peers.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Its product candidates in discovery stage include an avb1 integrin for the treatment of fibrosis; two TGF-b activations for gastrointestinal cancers and fibrosis; and other aI domain integrins. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

