Zacks: Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.13. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Shares of COST stock opened at $320.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $216.22 and a one year high of $325.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

