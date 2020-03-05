$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after buying an additional 305,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,772,000 after acquiring an additional 252,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $168.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $181.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $155.47 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. This Quarter
