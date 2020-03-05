-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Vivint Solar reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Solar.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,222.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Bywater sold 87,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $657,783.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,300.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,399,335 shares of company stock worth $11,898,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 549.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 1,115,609 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 28.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of -0.14.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

