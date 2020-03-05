$0.50 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.47. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.