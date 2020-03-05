Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $79,136,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $293.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $228.43 and a 52 week high of $310.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

