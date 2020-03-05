Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $2.96 EPS

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings per share of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the lowest is $2.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $13.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $15.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $326.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.36 and its 200-day moving average is $307.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

