Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.49. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $64.87 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stericycle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,649,000 after buying an additional 1,017,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,311 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

