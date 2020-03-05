Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCT. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

