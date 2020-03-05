BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $164.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -645.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 77,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

