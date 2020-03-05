CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23. CBM Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of 157.80 and a beta of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of CBM Bancorp worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

