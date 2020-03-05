Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.83.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS opened at $61.22 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $447,727.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,216 shares of company stock worth $6,816,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.