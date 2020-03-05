Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,610 ($21.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,284.29 ($30.05).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,917.40 ($25.22) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,895.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,958.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

