AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.