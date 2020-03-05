Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 347 ($4.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.10 ($3.87).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LON LGEN opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.44) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,644 ($34.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,781 ($26,020.78). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,684.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.